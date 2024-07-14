Live: Castle Lager Premiership – Dynamos vs Highlanders

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 18 between Dynamos vs Highlanders.

Latest:

Dynamos 0-1 Highlanders

24′ Goal!!! McKinnon Mushore strikes home to put Highlanders ahead.

18′ Yellow card to Chigumira (Highlanders).

13′ Chiwunga tries from a range but fails to properly pack his shot.

9′ Mushore with some space in front of the goal, takes a chance but Dynamos makes a desperate clearance and concedes a corner.

3′ Free kick to Highlanders juat outside, M. Ncube takes it but the effort goes wide.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, Chinyerere, Magwaza, Dzvinyai, Chiwunga, Ziocha, Shandirwa, Paga, Mudadi, Urikhob.

Highlanders XI: Muza, Chigumira, McKinnon Mushore, Chikuhwa, Sibanda, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Faira, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.

Chicken Inn 0-0 CAPS United

Chegutu Pirates 0-0 FC Platinum

Telone 1-1 ZPC Kariba