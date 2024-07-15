Daniel Msendami completes move to SA club

Daniel Msendami has completed his permanent switch to South African second-tier side Marumo Gallants after leaving Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy.

Msendami joins the ahead of the new season.

Galaxy will play in the DStv Premiership after buying the franchise of Moroka Swallows late last month.

The club said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Daniel Msendami to Marumo Gallants FC! We can’t wait to see Daniel bring his talent and passion to Marumo Gallants FC. Welcome to the family, Daniel.”

📰Club News📰 We are excited to welcome Daniel Msendami to Marumo Gallants FC! We can't wait to see Daniel bring his talent and passion to Marumo Gallants FC. Welcome to the family, Daniel! 💪🔥#GallantsAllTheWay #NewSigning #DanielMsendami #MarumoGallantsFC #Football #PSL pic.twitter.com/AbSUxc5ac8 — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) July 15, 2024