Marvelous Nakamba has returned to training at Luton Town after recovering from a long-term injury.

The Zimbabwean midfielder missed the last half of the previous campaign due to a knee injury.

He underwent surgery at the end of December.

Following the recovery, Nakamba reported for duty and is part of Luton’s pre-season camp in Slovenia.

Luton will play FC Rukh Vynnyky in a friendly match on Tuesday afternoon before facing Göztepe in their next friendly on Saturday.