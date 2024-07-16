Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota linked with another exit at Cardiff City

Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been linked with another exit at Championship club Cardiff City.

Rinomhota recently returned to City after a six-month loan stay at Rotherham United.

According to English journalist Darren Witcoop, the 27-year-old is among those expected to leave the club this summer.

The Warriors international’s deal at the club is set to end in June 2025.

Witcoop adds that English League One side Birmingham City are among the clubs that are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

He wrote: “Cardiff midfielder Andy Rinomhota the subject of interest from a number of clubs. Expect to leave this summer with Birmingham among those exploring a deal as they search for a defensive midfielder.”

