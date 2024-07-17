Admiral Muskwe training with English League One club after Luton Town exit

Admiral Muskwe is training with English League One club Northampton FC following his departure at Luton Town.

Muskwe was released by the Hatters at the end of the season.

According to English publication, The Football Insider, the Warriors international is trying his luck at Northampton, and the club is considering signing him a free transfer.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Northampton are considering a move for former Luton striker Admiral Muskwe on a free transfer. The 25-year-old free agent has linked up with Northampton for training after leaving Luton. pic.twitter.com/xVUvV1W1jH — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 16, 2024

Muskwe has plenty of League One experience at both Fleetwood Town and then Exeter City.