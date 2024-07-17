Image Banner

Admiral Muskwe training with English League One club after Luton Town exit

12:56 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Admiral Muskwe is training with English League One club Northampton FC following his departure at Luton Town.

Muskwe was released by the Hatters at the end of the season.

According to English publication, The Football Insider, the Warriors international is trying his luck at Northampton, and the club is considering signing him a free transfer.

Muskwe has plenty of League One experience at both Fleetwood Town and then Exeter City.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS