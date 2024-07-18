Dynamos pick SA stadium as home ground in CAF Confederation Cup

Dynamos have selected a South African stadium to use as their home ground in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Glamour will take part in the inter-club competition this coming season after winning the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

With no approved stadiums in Zimbabwe to host the games, the Glamour Boys have been forced to look elsewhere for a home ground.

The Harare giants will use Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They will begin their Confederation Cup campaign against ZESCO United of Zambia.

Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze confirmed to The Herald that they have settled for Orlando Stadium.

“Orlando Stadium will be advantageous to us as Dynamos. We know there are a lot of Zimbabweans who love to watch Dynamos in action and are based in South Africa,” Maunganidze told the publication.

“We have communicated with our parent body ZIFA who are now doing the logistics.

“Given that we will be hosting ZESCO on a weekend, we hope to see thousands of Zimbabweans based in South Africa making their way to watch us play.”

Maunganidze added: “We are saying our first preference is the Orlando Stadium and that is top of our list.

“But if we had not been lined-up against a Zambian team, who knows, we could have settled for the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka since the Zambian capital is geographically closer to Harare than any other capital in the SADC region.

“Still as a contingent measure, we have slotted in both approved stadiums in Zambia that is the National Heroes Stadium and Levy Mwanawasa Stadium as well as one stadium each in Botswana and Mozambique that is if we fail to secure Orlando Stadium or FNB Stadium.”

Ngezi Platinum, who are participating in the Champions League, will also host their games on foreign soil but are yet to confirm their selected home ground.

Madamburo will face AS Maniema of DRC in the preliminary round of the Champions League.