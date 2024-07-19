N’Golo Kante wanted in EPL, negotiations underway

N’Golo Kante has been linked with a return to the English Premier League, with negotiations now underway.

Kante currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Guardian, EPL side West Ham United has targeted the French international and talks are reportedly ongoing between the two clubs over a deal worth €23 million.

The publication adds that there’s willingness on both clubs to conclude an agreement.

The midfielder, who moved to Saudi ­Arabia in 2023 after seven years with ­Chelsea, is thought to be happy with his ­current club but is open to returning to London.

Kanté moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 after an injury-hit 12 months at Stamford Bridge, during which he struggled to maintain fitness.

West Ham’s new manager Julen Lopetegui is also understood to be a long-time admirer of Kante.

The Hammers are eager to sign a defensive midfielder after Kalvin Phillips did not live up to expectations during a loan spell from ­Manchester City last season and his deal was not made permanent.

Should a deal come through, the 33-year-old midfielder would potentially be a fourth addition to the London-based side after the arrivals of Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.