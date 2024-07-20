Clive Augusto undergoing trials in SA after leaving Chicken Inn

Clive Augusto is undergoing trials in South Africa after leaving Chicken Inn.

Augusto was released from his contract earlier in the month after struggling for top form at the Bulawayo-based side.

According to FarPost.co.za, the forward was this week spotted training at National First Division side Black Leopards, who have commenced their preparations for a new season.

However, a decision is yet to be made by the Limpopo club on the striker’s future.

Augusto has played in South Africa before, having had a stint with Maritzburg United, whom he joined back in August 2019 from Chicken Inn.

In the 2020/21 season, he was loaned out to the now-defunct Uthongathi FC before returning back to Zimbabwe at the end of the season.

He joined CAPS United before moving to Chicken Inn last year .