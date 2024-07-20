Knowledge Musona misses Al Riyadh pre-season camp in Austria

Knowledge Musona has missed Al Riyadh’s pre-season camp in Austria.

Musona did not travel with the team to the European country.

A post by the club on X confirmed that the former Warriors international wasn’t part of the twenty players selected for camp.

The reason for his absence is still unknown, but the forward, who captained Al Riyadh last season, hasn’t trained with the team since the start of their pre-season earlier in the month.

Musona missed the remaining part of the previous campaign after suffering a muscle injury against Al Taawoun on 9 May.

Meanwhile, reports in Saudi Arabia suggested last month that the future of the player and other foreigners in the squad could be hanging in balance as the club is hoping to rebuild a youthful team from local players.

Knowledge Musona’s initial contract with the club was set to expire in June, as per Transfermarkt, and a club executive meeting was scheduled to decide on the out-of-contract players.

Al Riyadh are yet to issue an update regarding the issue.