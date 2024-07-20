Prince Dube and co. get chance to be assessed by German Bundesliga scout

Prince Dube and other players taking part in Mpumalanga Premier’s Cup have received a chance to be assessed by German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg’s chief scout.

Augsburg together with Dube’s Tanzania side Yanga SC, TS Galaxy of South Africa and Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland are taking part in the invitational tournament which is being used as part of the teams’ preparations for the new season.

The German side head coach Jess Thorup revealed ahead of their game against Yanga on Saturday afternoon that they brought their Chief Scout to South Africa to look out for talent during the games.

The gaffer told the a press conference, as cited by IDiski Times website:

“We actually brought our Chief Scout with us on this tour.

“Because, of course, we’re interested to build our own team as strong as possible but when we’re here, when we play in such a tournament, when we play the other team, if there is anything exciting going on [we wouldn’t say no].”

Augsburg face Yanga at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday at 3 pm CAT, with the game being broadcast live on SABC.

The German visitors will face TS Galaxy on 27 July.