Date set for Warriors head coach post interviews, final list of candidates revealed

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has set the date for the interviews for the Warriors head coach vacancy, and the final five candidates vying for the post have been revealed.

The ZIFA NC has been searching for a new substantive national team coach after Baltemar Brito’s contract was not renewed at the end of last year.

The first recruitment process was done before the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in June, but the NC failed to agree on a new appointment and an interim coach, Jairos Tapera, was selected to take charge of the games.

After FIFA intervened through their head of development programmes for Africa Solomon Mudege, a new substantive coach is now set to be appointed with the interviews scheduled to take place on Monday.

The interviews will be conducted by a panel that includes experts from ZIFA, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football.

According to The Sunday Mail, the final candidates are Spaniard Gerard Nus, veteran German Winfried Schäfer and his countrymen Michael Nees and Antoine Hey, and Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos.

The publication adds that FIFA will cater for the Warriors coach’s package and are understood to be looking at splurging US$150 000 annually on his salaries.