Highlanders, Dynamos register wins as CAPS United fall

Highlanders registered their second successive win in the Castle Lager Premiership after beating Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 in a derby encounter played on Sunday.

Bosso, who won by a similar margin against Dynamos last weekend, cruised to their latest victory courtesy of goals from Marvin Sibanda and Peter Muduhwa in either half.

Sibanda broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute with a well taken free kick which got a slight deflection on its way to the back of the net.

Muduhwa doubled the lead on the hour through a header.

Chiefs, who never threatened much in the game, have now dropped points for the fourth time in their last five games.

At the Colliery, Dynamos bounced back to winning ways after edging Hwange 1-0.

Kevin Moyo scored the solitary goal in the first half.

CAPS United lost 1-0 in a match played at Rufaro Stadium, while Manica Diamonds and Telone played a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 19 Results:

Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Hwange 0-1 Dynamos

CAPS United 0-1 Herentals

Manica Diamonds 0-0 TelOne