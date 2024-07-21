Marshall Munetsi wanted by former coach at French Ligue 1 side

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi is reportedly wanted by his former coach Will Still at French Ligue 1 side Lens.

Still coached Munetsi at Reims for two seasons. The 31-year-old gaffer left the club at the end of the previous campaign and was recently appointed as the new Lens head coach.

During the Belgian’s reign at Reims, Munetsi was one of the key figures in the squad and was successfully played in all midfield positions.

As part of his first signings at his new club, Still is looking at snapping Munetsi from Reims.

According to a report in French publication, Le Parisien, the coach has already informed his management that he wants to recruit the Warriors international as a potential replacement of Neil El Aynaoui, who is expected to join Monaco.

But the outlet adds that Reims have no intention to facilitate the Zimbabwean’s departure to a potential Ligue 1 rival spearheaded by their former manager.

Munetsi remains tied with the Luka Elsner-led team with a contract set to expire in 2027.