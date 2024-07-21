Ocean Mushure set for DeMbare return

Veteran left back Ocean Mushure is set to return to Dynamos, five years after leaving the Harare giants for the Zambian Premier League.

The 39-year-old former DeMbare captain left the Glamour Boys for Power Dynamos in 2019, and played for several clubs across the Zambezi River.

Gungwa, as Mushure was affectionately known in the blue half of Harare, has been training with Dynamos since last week with the hope of earning a contract.

A source privy to ongoing at DeMbare told Soccer24 that Mushure has impressed the Genesis Mangombe-led technical team and talks for a deal are underway.

“Ocean (Mushure) has been training with us and the coaches are happy with him. Talks for a deal are now in place and I can assure you that everything will end well and he will join us soon,” said the source.

Ironically, Mushure, who had problems with Dynamos over outstanding signing-on fees and winning bonuses and even went AWOL in 2018, is itching for a return to DeMbare at a time when the club is having the same issue with its current players.