Garan’anga gets high rating after delivering solid performance on official debut for FC Copenhagen

Munashe Garan’anga received a high rating after delivering a solid performance on his official debut for FC Copenhagen.
The Warriors international was named in the starting XI that faced Lyngby away in the opening round of the 2024/25 Danish Superliga.
Copenhagen won the match 2-0.
Garan’anga, who joined the club last week from Belgian side KV Mechelen, played the entire match and got an Afriscores rating of 7.45/10.
The central defender made eight clearances and one interception.
He won five of the six duels he was involved in, while his passing accuracy stood at 90%.
However, his downside saw him losing position nine times.
Here are his stats: