Garan’anga gets high rating after delivering solid performance on official debut for FC Copenhagen

Munashe Garan’anga received a high rating after delivering a solid performance on his official debut for FC Copenhagen.

The Warriors international was named in the starting XI that faced Lyngby away in the opening round of the 2024/25 Danish Superliga.

Copenhagen won the match 2-0.

Garan’anga, who joined the club last week from Belgian side KV Mechelen, played the entire match and got an Afriscores rating of 7.45/10.

The central defender made eight clearances and one interception.

He won five of the six duels he was involved in, while his passing accuracy stood at 90%.

However, his downside saw him losing position nine times.

Here are his stats: