Munashe Garan’anga handed first start at Copenhagen in season opener

Munashe Garan’anga has been handed a first start on his official debut at FC Copenhagen.

The Warriors international is in the starting XI to face Lyngby away in the opening round of the 2024/25 Danish Superliga.

Kick-off is at 7 pm CAT.

Garan’anga joined Copenhagen last week on a four-year contract from Belgian side KV Mechelen, where he only spent six months.

The transfer fee paid is understood to be four million euros.

His first appearance for the club came last week in a pre-season friendly.

Garan’anga, who has been on a rise in his career, has also played for Dynamo Brest in Belarus, Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Ubuntu Cape Town in South Africa.