Ngezi Platinum announce four new signings, including two Warriors internationals

Ngezi Platinum have announced the signing of four new players, including two Warriors international Malvern Hativagoni and Tinotenda Meke.

Hativagoni was with Bulawayo Chiefs, Meke is joining Madamburo from Green Fuel.

The pair’s move to Ngezi comes after featuring for the Warriors at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa last month.

They both played in Zimbabwe’s all the three games, with Hativagoni partnering with Godknows Murwira in the central defence, while Meke was among the standout players, playing as a left-wing midfielder.

Other new signings are Tanaka Munemo from Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe and Blessed Mashonganyika from Legends Academy.