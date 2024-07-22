Platinum derby stalemate blows title race wide open

Log leaders FC Platinum and defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars played out a goalless stalemate at Mandava on Saturday to blow the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race wide open.

The two sides headed into the top of the table clash as in the most in-form teams in league, with Ngezi having won four consecutive games, resuscitating their title defence in the process.

But the draw in Zvishavane was a welcome result for fellow title aspirants Manica Diamonds, Simba Bhora and Highlanders.

Bosso registered a 2-0 victory over city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday, to make it two wins on the bounce, having dismissed old foes Dynamos by the same scoreline last week.

Third-placed Simba could not fully capitalize on the platinum derby draw though, as Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened GreenFuel in Chisumbanje.

Fourth-placed Manica Diamonds were held to a goalless draw by TelOne at Sakubva, to make it five games without a win for Jairos Tapera’s troops.

FC Platinum still occupy top spot with 39 points from 19 matches, while Ngezi are second, five points adrift of Norman Mapeza’s charges.

Simba have amassed the same number of points as Ngezi (34) but an inferior goal difference has Ndiraya’s men occupying third position while Manica and Highlanders are fourth and fifth respectively.

Interestingly, Simba host Bosso in an enticing mid-week fixture at Wadzanai Stadium on Wednesday.

Ngezi host ZPC Kariba at the Baobab while FC Platimum travel to Bulawayo for a date with tricky Chicken Inn on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Manica travel to the Baobab to face Chegutu Pirates.