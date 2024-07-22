Tinotenda Kadewere finally clears air on speculation regarding quiting Warriors

Nantes forward Tinotenda Kadewere has finally cleared the air on the speculation surrounding his future with the Warriors.

Kadewere, who has of late been facing criticism for underperforming while on national duty, stirred the speculation after sharing a post that suggested he was retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa in June.

The France-based striker, posted a picture of himself in the Zimbabwe national team jersey and captioning – “last dance, and I don’t want to die”.

Explaining the post, the 28-year-old said the “last dance” implied the end of his season, and the Warriors games against Lesotho and South Africa were his final two games before wrapping up the campaign.

Kadewere explained on the Ollah 7 Podcast: “This quote meant – the last dance of the season, because those games (against Lesotho and South Africa) were the last two matches of my campaign.

“The season in France had ended, but I still had two more games to play with the Warriors.

“So this was my last dance of the season before I rest. That’s why I went on a holiday with my family soon after playing those matches.

“People started speculating about my future, and I knew about it, but I chose to ignore.”