Warriors coach: ZIFA decides, nation waits

On the 24th of May this year, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa issued a statement assuring the nation that a substantive Warriors coach would be appointed.

Football fans were shocked by the appointment of Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera on an interim basis but Mutasa shed light on the development.

“Following the purposeful and expansive process conducted by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive head coach for our senior men’s national team, my committee and I are pleased to announce that the process has reached its finalization,” read the statement by Mutasa.

“Given that the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa are imminent, the delay in the conclusion of this appointment has necessitated the appointment of an interim coaching team that will take charge of our two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as well as the COSAFA Senior Men’s Tournament that starts immediately after these qualifiers.

“This will assist the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to conclude the substantive appointment of the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team meticulously, thoroughly, and successfully.”

ZIFA is set to finally appoint the substantive Warriors coach today.

2002 AFCON winning German coach Winfried Schäfer (74), who led the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to pinnacle of African football, is among those shortlisted by ZIFA, so is his countryman Michael Nees (56).

Nees has previously managed Rwanda between 2006 and 2007,m before assigning the role of Bafana Bafana technical advisor the following year.

Nees also managed the Israel U-21 side between 2013 and 2015 and his last job was the technical advisor of the Kosovo national team in 2022.

Another German tactician Antoine Hey (53), who played for Schalke 04 and coached teams including Lesotho, Gambia and Kenya, is also among those interviewed by ZIFA for the Warriors job.

Hey previously coached the Lesotho, Gambia, Rwanda and Liberia national teams.

Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos (62), is also vying for the Warriors job.

Máximo Barcellos has previously managed the Brazil U20 side (1993) as well as Egyptian giants Al-Ahli (1995).

39-year-old Spaniard Gerard Nus is also among the coaches interviewed by ZIFA.

Nus has previously worked at Spanish sides Elche and Rayo Valleacano, for whom he was technical advisor.