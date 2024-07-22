Zim youngster Sean Fusire training with Sheffield Wednesday senior team

Zimbabwean youngster Sean Fusire is training with the Sheffield Wednesday senior team.

Fusire, who signed his first professional contract at the Championship side in December 2022, spent much of the previous campaign with the academy.

He is currently in camp with the team in Germany.

The youngster featured as a second half substitute in the pre-season friendly against Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

They lost the match 4-0, playing behind the closed doors.

Fellow countryman Joey Phuthi is not part of the travelling squad in Germany.

He has been training with the Sheffield Wednesday U21 side.