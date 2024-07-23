FIFA football for schools: Where football meets education

The FIFA football for schools, an ambitious programme introduced by the world governing body in collaboration with UNESCO, is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that children around the world are empowered and Zimbabwe is no exception.

It seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system, in partnership with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Spearheaded by Head of FIFA Football for Schools in Zimbabwe Kudzi Chitima, the initiative has seen Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces reap benefits.

At least 10 schools per district will benefit in form of size 4 balls.

“FIFA Football for Schools is a mass participation program which is aimed at 4 to 14 year old children, both boys and girls,” said Chitima.

“The aim of this program is to use football and sport to impart life skills. It focuses on decision-making, inter-personal skills, respect and team work.

“In Zimbabwe, we have gathered 40 master trainers, that is four from every province, amongst our ten provinces in Zimbabwe,” added Chitima.