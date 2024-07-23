Man City coach Pep Guardiola dismisses Kevin De Bruyne exit talk

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has dismissed rumours linking Kevin De Bruyne with an exit this summer.

Reports emerged on Monday suggesting that De Bruyne, who has a year remaining on his current deal, is in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

Speaking ahead of City’s friendly against Celtic in North Carolina, USA, Guardiola declared that the Belgian midfielder is not leaving the club.

“Kevin isn’t leaving,” the gaffer told the reporters.

“If someone leaves, we’re going to talk about that.”

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson has also been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

But Guardiola feels it is more likely he will have the same squad as last season.

He added: “Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don’t rule out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85/90 per cent chance we will have the same squad.

“I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there.

“But we’ll see, I don’t know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we’re going to decide.”