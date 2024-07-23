Nyoni named in Liverpool squad for USA tour, Isaac Mabaya misses out

Trey Nyoni has been named in the Liverpool senior squad for their pre-season tour in the USA.

The Reds will play friendly matches against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United.

A twenty-eight man squad will travel to America for the games and seventeen-year old Nyoni is part of selected players.

However, there is no room for fullback Isaac Mabaya.

The defender has been struggling with injuries which affected his form last season.

His latest setback came in April just days after recovering from another long-term injury.