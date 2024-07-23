Should Magaya run for ZIFA presidency?

Walter Magaya sits on his office chair. It’s adjustable, stylish and comes with a breathable back and a thick seat cushion for added comfort.

The chair is a specimen of the elegant furniture in the popular cleric’s office at his Yadah hotel in Waterfalls. The office is impeccably clean and portrays a vivid picture of a high-status character.

But of all the start of the art furniture, drawings, documented upholstery, artist renderings and multimedia presentations in the office, there is one thing in particularly which Magaya has deep affection for, as evidenced by the manner in which he safeguards it, while bringing it out of a well-polished cabinet.

It is a white adidas match ball with the signature of the late Nigerian cleric Temitope Balogun Joshua, who was better known as TB Joshua.

“My father (TB Joshua) gave me this signed ball when he prophesied to me that I would play a part in the development of football in my country. That was years ago when I went to his church in Nigeria,” affirmed Magaya when asked about the ball.

“It’s dear to my heart because of its significance, based on where it came from and the love I have for the game,” added Magaya.

The 40-year-old football-mad cleric’s contribution towards Zimbabwean football is well-documented. He has on several occasions bailed out the Warriors and the Mighty Warriors financially, as well as housing them at this hotel.

He has one ultimate goal.

“My wish is for the Warriors to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and I want to be present when that happens. I just want to put my hand on my chest as the national anthem plays, that’s all,” said Magaya.

Magaya constructed a stadium from scratch and named it The Heart Stadium, a decision he insists was made because of his desire to accommodate everyone.

“My football vision goes beyond Yadah FC. This stadium is for everyone, not only for Yadah, that is why I named it The Heart. Everyone who has passion and talent for the game of football should feel at home when they are in that facility,” explained Magaya.

Naturally, due to the love he has for football, calls for him to run for ZIFA presidency and lead Zimbabwean football have grown louder.

Elections for the new ZIFA board will be held next year, after the expiry of the FIFA-appointed Normalization Committee’s tenure.

Former Warriors coach Baltemar Brito, recently joined the ‘Magaya for ZIFA presidency’ bandwagon.

“I look to Zimbabwe as one of the countries with more football talent that I worked with during my career as a football coach, was one of the best surprises during my lifetime even because of how good I felt there,” wrote Brito on his Facebook page.

“As my second home country, I follow all news and movements related, since long time that I look for Prophet Magaya as one of the great minds and visionaries on Zimbabwe and because of it, seeing him related with a position of ZIFA boss gives me hope that finally the football there can win another dimension. Let’s have a hope that ZIFA after the elections are in good hands,” added the former Chelsea and Inter Milan assistant coach.

Current and former Warriors stars like Tino Kadewere, Tapuwa Kapini and Willard Katsande, have reportedly backed the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader.

Should Magaya run for ZIFA presidency?