Zimbabwe’s representatives in CAF Women’s Champions League confirmed

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the CAF Women’s Champions League, COSAFA Qualifier have been named.

The country will be represented by Herentals Queens, who will become the second Zimbabwean side to compete in the tournament after Black Rhinos Queens participated in the inaugural edition in 2021.

Herentals will join seven other teams from the region in this year’s competition.

The eight teams will be drawn into two pools of four clubs each, with the top two in each group advancing to the semifinals.

The winner will advance to the Champions League finals tournament.

Two-time CAF Women’s Champions League winners and current holders Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified automatically for the defence of their African title, so will not appear in the COSAFA event this year.

University of the Western Cape, who finished second behind Sundowns in their Championship will represent South Africa, instead.

The qualifying tournament will take place in Blantyre, Malawi from August 15-24.

Participating teams:

Gaborone United (Botswana)

•University of the Western Cape (South Africa)

•Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

•Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)

•Ongos FC (Namibia)

•Ascent Soccer Academy (Malawi)

•Herentals Queens (Zimbabwe)

•União Desportiva de Lichinga (Mozambique)