Herentals Queens discover opponents in CAF Champions League

Zimbabwe’s representative in the CAF Champions League Herentals have discovered their opponents in this year’s COSAFA Qualifier.

The draw was conducted by COSAFA on Wednesday morning.

Herentals were drawn in Group A along with 2022 winners Green Buffaloes from Zambia, South African side University of Western Cape (UWC), and FC Ongos of Namibia.

Group B contains Young Buffaloes from Eswatini and three debutants in Gaborone United of Botswana, União Desportiva de Lichinga from Mozambique and Malawi’s Ascent Soccer Academy.

The top two in each group will advance to the semifinals.

The winner will qualify for the Champions League finals tournament.

All matches will be played at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi and fixtures will be streamed live on FIFA+.

AF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE | COSAFA QUALIFIER 2024 DRAW

GROUP A

University of Western Cape (South Africa)

Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Herentals Queens (Zimbabwe)

FC Ongos (Namibia)

GROUP B

Gaborone United (Botswana)

União Desportiva de Lichinga (Mozambique)

Ascent Soccer Academy (Malawi)

Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)