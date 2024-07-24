Khama Billiat gets local endorsement deal

Khama Billiat has signed an endorsement deal with a local clothes shop, Styles by Minnie.

Billiat, who returned home this year and now plays for Yadah, will be the brand ambassador of the clothing retailer.

Styles by Minnie is owned by Miniyothabo Baloyi, the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The clothes store announced Khama’s deal together with ten other new brand ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Billiat has been impressive on the field after netting eight goals for Yadah.

His tally has put him on top of the score-chart in the Castle Lager Premiership.