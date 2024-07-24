Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 action.
Latest:
Simba Bhora 0-1 Highlanders
21′ Goal!!! Marvelous Chigumira puts Highlanders ahead.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Simba XI: Shumba, Tafa, Chipunza, Manenji, Moyo, Msebe, Kawe, Musona, Masina, Machope, Kangadzi.
Highlanders XI: Muza, Chigumira, McKinnon Mushore, Chikuhwa, Sibanda, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Faira, B. Ncube, M. Ncube.
Bikita Minerals 0-0 CAPS United
Ngezi Platinum 0-0 ZPC Kariba
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Hwange
8′ Goal!!! Dominic Chungwa puts Hwange ahead.
Telone 0-1 Greenfuel
3′ Goal!!! Donald Ngoma puts Greenfuel ahead.
Herentals 0-0 Arenel Movers