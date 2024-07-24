Image Banner

Marley Tavaziva signs pro-contract at Brentford

9:01 am
by Soccer24 Team

Marley Tavaziva has extended his stay at Brentford, signing a one-year professional deal with the English Premier League side.

Tavaziva plays for the club’s academy, the Brentford B team.

Announcing the deal, the Academy’s official page said: “Brentford B goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva has signed a one-year professional contract for the 2024/25 season.”

Tavaziva is part of the Warriors squad and has been called to the team for the World Cup Qualifiers and the COSAFA Cup.

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS