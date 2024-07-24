Marley Tavaziva signs pro-contract at Brentford

Marley Tavaziva has extended his stay at Brentford, signing a one-year professional deal with the English Premier League side.

Tavaziva plays for the club’s academy, the Brentford B team.

Announcing the deal, the Academy’s official page said: “Brentford B goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva has signed a one-year professional contract for the 2024/25 season.”

#BrentfordB goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva has signed a one-year professional contract for the 2024/25 season 🐝 Congratulations Marley 👏#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/2Ox0QYanLA — Brentford FC B Team and Academy (@BrentfordFCPDP) July 23, 2024

Tavaziva is part of the Warriors squad and has been called to the team for the World Cup Qualifiers and the COSAFA Cup.