Marvelous Nakamba misses all Luton Town’s pre-season friendlies so far

Marvelous Nakamba is yet to return to first team selection after missing all of Luton Town’s first four pre-season friendlies.

Nakamba was part of the team’s recent training camp in Slovenia.

But the Zimbabwean midfielder didn’t feature in any friendly match played there.

He also missed the first match of the pre-season played earlier in the month.

Luton have faced League One side Stevenage, Danish Superliga side AGF, Ukrainian club Rukh Lviv and Turkish side Göztepe

Nakamba’s last match was in late December before a knee injury ended his campaign.

The injury required surgery and he was initially ruled out for six-seven months.

Meanwhile, other Luton Town players yet to get minutes in the preseason are Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Amari’i Bell and Jacob Brown, who are all injured.