Simba Bhora edge Highlanders as CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum drop points

Simba Bhora moved into second place after edging Highlanders 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter played at Wadzanai Stadium on Wednesday.

The Shamva-based side came from behind to snatch the maximum and bounced back to winning ways.

Bosso surged ahead in the 21st minute through Marvelous Chigumira’s effort.

The goal came just moments after Tymon Machope had been denied by the woodwork at the other end.

Machope’s another attempt on minute 36 finally secured a goal for the hosts.

A lengthy stoppage followed as the visitors protested at the referee for allowing the equaliser, claiming an offside in the build.

The chaos resulted in a red card issued to Highlanders assistant coach Agent Sawu.

Simba got the winner in the second half through Walter Musona, who had another disallowed for an offside.

At Bata Stadium, there was another lengthy stoppage in the match between TelOne and Green Fuel.

The stoppage came after Greenfuel refused to accept the referee’s decision to award a late penalty to the WiFi Boys.

The visitors were leading 1-0 and when the play resumed, they managed to deny Telone from the spot and reserved their lead.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum drew 0-0 against ZPC Kariba, while Bikita Minerals and CAPS United also played a goalless draw.

Hwange edged Bulawayo Chiefs, thanks to Dominic Chungwa’s early effort in the game.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 Results:

Simba Bhora 2-1 Highlanders

Bikita Minerals 0-0 CAPS United

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Hwange

Telone 0-1 Greenfuel

Herentals 1-2 Arenel Movers