Video: Prince Dube scores his first goal for Yanga

Prince Dube has scored his first goal for his new Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Zimbabwean striker found the back of the net in their pre-season friendly match against South African side TS Galaxy.

He scored in the second half of the match to put his side ahead.

Goli la Prince Dube 🇿🇼 dhidi ya Ts Galaxy 🇿🇦 58' Ts Galaxy 🇿🇦 0-1 Young Africans#PreSeasonFriendly pic.twitter.com/uCEwW21BAA — FELIX JASON (@Iamfelixtz) July 24, 2024

Dube started in the match, having played from the bench in their other friendly match against Augsburg over the weekend.

He joined Yanga this month after leaving Azam, where he had a fallout with the club’s executive.