Video: Prince Dube scores his first goal for Yanga

4:32 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Prince Dube has scored his first goal for his new Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Zimbabwean striker found the back of the net in their pre-season friendly match against South African side TS Galaxy.

He scored in the second half of the match to put his side ahead.

Dube started in the match, having played from the bench in their other friendly match against Augsburg over the weekend.

He joined Yanga this month after leaving Azam, where he had a fallout with the club’s executive.

