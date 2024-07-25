Dynamos forced to find another venue outside SA after failing to secure Orlando Stadium

Dynamos have been forced to find another venue to host their CAF Confederation Cup elsewhere after authorities in South Africa informed them that Orlando Stadium is not available.

The Glamour Boys had picked the Jo’burg ground as their home in the inter-club competition after all local stadiums were banned by CAF to host international matches.

But with the South African Premiership set to commence at almost the same time the Confederation Cup season begins, the availability of the stadiums in that country was not guaranteed, and Dynamos are now considering moving their games to Botswana.

Club chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze told The Herald:

“We tried and failed to secure Orlando Stadium in South Africa because the upcoming new season’s fixtures in South Africa are yet to be finalised.

“So, they couldn’t grant us any stadium because the start of their new season is scheduled for around the same time as our CAF Confederation Cup match.

“So, in terms of fixturing, there were no guarantees that the dates wouldn’t clash.”

Mashingaidze added: “That’s why we ended up running around to secure a venue in Botswana.

“We are happy that we managed to do just that and we are calling upon Zimbabweans in Botswana to rally behind the team.

“There are so many things to be done so we are visiting Botswana tomorrow (today).

“There is paperwork to be completed between us and the Botswana National Sport Commission.”

Dynamos will begin their Confederation Cup campaign against ZESCO United of Zambia.