Dynamos, Yadah share spoils as FC Platinum stumble in title race

Dynamos laboured a 1-1 draw against Yadah in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter played at Rufaro Stadium on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys came from behind and secured a late equaliser, which gave them a point.

In the early stages of the game, Yadah registered a couple of threatening chances, but Dembare goalkeeper Martin Mapisa pulled some brilliant stops to keep his side level.

The hosts, on the other end, didn’t deliver clean efforts and wasted most of their chances.

After a barren half hour from both sides, Evans Rusike finally broke the deadlock following a counter attack.

Dembare failed to recover in the first half and they went to break trailing.

In the second half, Khama Billiat could have added another one for the visitors but was denied by Mapisa in a 1v1 situation.

Dembare substitutes Emmanuel Paga and Valentine Kadonzvo got opportunities along the course of the game but lacked precision to cause any trouble.

After a lengthy period of persistent pressure from Dynamos, Yadah’s bubble finally burst on the 87th minute when Kadonzvo found the equaliser.

The game ended in a stalemate as both sides shared the spoils.

At Luveve Stadium, FC Platinum stumbled as they lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn.

The Platinum Boys lost the ground in the title race but remained on top of the table following the defeat.

The Gamecocks got the goals from Mpumelelo Bhebhe and Genius Mutungamiri in the second half.

In another league encounter played on Thursday, Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates featured in a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 Results:

Dynamos 1-1 Yadah

Chicken Inn 2-0 FC Platinum

Chegutu Pirates 0-0 Manica Diamonds