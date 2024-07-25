Sean Fusire impresses coach after training with Sheffield Wednesday senior team

Sheffield Wednesday coach Danny Rohl has admitted that he has been impressed by Sean Fusire after the Zimbabwean prospect trained with senior team.

Fusire, who’s part of the academy, was called to the Championship side’s senior team ahead of their pre-season camp in Germany.

The youngster featured in a couple of friendlies during the camp.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, as cited by SWN website, Rohl said: “I think we have two players from the academy, Rio [Shipston] and Sean [Fusire]. I think Sean impressed in the last two weeks. Good skills.

“Could be very interesting to see him in the six or eight. Against Salzburg, we tried to play him as a winger, but against Brighton he played as a 6/8 and it was good to see.”

When asked if Fusire would be given a chance next season, Rohl replied: “”In my mind, we have five No.6s and usually the number five is a young player from the academy to give the space to improve him. Let’s see what we can do in the market.”