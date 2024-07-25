Warriors can play home AFCON qualifiers in Zim, says NC chairman Mutasa

ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) chairman Lincoln Mutasa claims CAF can give Zimbabwe a reprieve on the stadium crisis, a possibility which can result in the Warriors playing their 2025 Afcon qualifiers home matches in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe currently does not have a stadium certified to host international matches, a setback which has seen the Warriors play their World Cup qualifiers home matches in Rwanda and South Africa.

Despite Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry insisting last year that the National Sports Stadium will be ready to host international matches by the time the Warriors kick start their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign, the giant facility is still not done in terms of CAF requirements.

Mutasa though, speaking on ZBC TV show Game Plan, said the continental governing body can give Zimbabwe a waiver if ZIFA apply for one.

“It is a process but we can apply for the review of the ban as Kenya did,” said Mutasa.

“We will be having the CAF team in two weeks or so, and we might use that chance to engage them,” Mutasa he added.

Zimbabwe’s representatives in CAF inter-club competitions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, were also forced to seek alternative venues outside the country, for the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.