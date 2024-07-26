MP Chamu Chiwanza blasts “clueless” ZIFA NC, calls for their immediate resignation

Mhondoro Mubaira Member of Parliament Chamu Chiwanza has described the Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalization Committee (NC) as “clueless individuals who don’t know anything about football” and called for their immediate resignation.

Mutasa, together with fellow NC member Nyasha Sanyamandwe and ZIFA Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Mapika-Manwa appeared before the Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee yesterday and were grilled by legislators over the state of football in the country.

Speaking to journalists the after the session, Chiwanza, who together with Farai Jere (Murehwa West) and Innocent Benza (Mutasa Central) took turns to ask Mutasa critical questions, described the former Dynamos chairman and his administration as individuals who exposed lack of knowledge and the inability to run the game.

”The ZIFA Normalization Committee appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports and Recreation at the new Parliament in Mount Hampden earlier today. They are absolutely clueless, and they don’t know what football is,” said Chiwanza.

“Not even how to run it but they don’t know football in general. From the secretary general to the legal director in charge.

“ As a committee, there is no better way to describe the catastrophy that we saw today (yesterday). What a disaster coming from the ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC).

“We cannot allow our football to be run by clueless individuals with selfish agendas. I expect the chairman of the ZIFA NC to put his resignation with immediate effect.

“He has no idea. Its a catastrophy. The decay and degradation of football is getting worse since they (ZIFA NC) came into office one year ago.

“Zimbabwe is a football loving nation. The people are crazy about football and our president is doing massive work to see that Zimbabweans are happy and we cannot allow people running football trying to distract it,” added Chiwanza.