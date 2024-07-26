Tawanda Chirewa could be set for greater role at Wolves after major hint during pre-season

Tawanda Chirewa could be set for a greater role at Wolves in the 2024/25 season after the starlet appeared to have changed his squad number.

The Warriors international’s breakthrough came in the previous season after making his senior debut against Brentford in the FA Cup.

He went on to became a regular in the senior team and registered 10 first-team appearances in total.

Chirewa was wearing number 62 as an academy player, but he has changed his squad number during this pre-season.

The forward was spotted wearing a much lower number, 28, a trend which suggests the youngster could be set for a greater role at the club.

Usually, numbers 1-30 are allocated to senior players, while academy youngsters roped into the first team start with higher squad numbers.

Chirewa is currently with the senior team in USA for pre-season camp.