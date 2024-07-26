TiGonzi joins ‘Magaya for ZIFA presidency’ bandwagon

Multi-award winning Zim Hip Hop star Tinashe Gonzara, better known as Ti Gonzi, has joined the Walter Magaya for ZIFA presidency bandwagon, claiming that the popular cleric is the ‘only one fit for the position‘.

Calls for Magaya to be at helm of Zimbabwean football have grown louder, with current and former Warriors stars such Tino Kadewere, Tapuwa Kapini and Willard Katsande endorsing the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader.

Former Warriors and Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito, has also thrown his weight behind the 40-year cleric.

TiGonzi singled out the construction of The Heart Stadium as well as Khama Billiat’s return to local football, as proof for Magaya’s passion for football.

“As a country we don’t realise how blessed we are to have people like Prophet Magaya, for me there’s no one fit to be the next ZIFA president besides him although some might argue that I’m not qualified to speak my mind regarding this issue,” said TiGonzi.

“What else does he have to do to prove that he wants our football to be better, he gave us the Heart Stadium without asking any help from the government, he convinced Khama Billiat not just to join his team Yadah Stars but to return home from South Africa to improve the status of local football.

“I don’t know how it started but I have seen many legends backing him to be the next ZIFA president and if I was one of his advisors, I was going to tell him to make that decision.

“He is very passionate about football and he showed it the very moment he became rich when he established his own team Yadah and I believe he is mentally strong to change our situation because he has a reputation to protect.

The Zvenyu hitmaker reckons football will be in safe hands under Magaya.

“This is the right to for him to take control and it’s now or never and I’m not ashamed to back him because he has done a lot to our football he deserves a chance,” he said.