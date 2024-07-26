Zim prospect gets deal at Manchester City Academy

Zimbabwean prospect Seth Chingwaro has signed a scholarship deal with EPL side Manchester City’s Academy.

Chingwaro’s deal was confirmed by City, together with those of eleven other youngsters.

He plays for the U18s and has been with the club since 2019.

A statement on the Man City’s official website reads:

“City’s Academy saw 12 players sign scholarships ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Kaden Braithwaite, Seth Chingwaro, Charlie Courtman, Leke Drake, Reigan Heskey, Max Hudson, Jayden Lienou, Stephen Mfuni, Kylan Midwood, Tyrone Samba, Oliver Tevenan and Oliver Whatmuff are the latest cohort to become City scholars.

“The scholarship means they are now on full-time schedules with City, with a varying wealth of experience across the latest crop highlighting the exciting prospective players the Club has progressing through the ranks.”

Chingwaro was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency.