CAPS United sign striker from Cameroon

CAPS United have signed Cameroonian striker Boris Kache.

According to The Herald, the 22-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Harare giants after leaving Cameroonian side Bamboutos FC.

Speaking after the player’s signing, club president Farai Jere told the publication:

“This guy we are bringing has scored goals in Cameroon and we thought this guy is going to give us the solution for the rest of the season.

“So, as we blend youth and experience, we are slowly building our team and we know our targets. We know what we are going to achieve and at what time.

“He (Kache) is a good striker, with a good stature and what have you. It’s going to be exciting times.”

Kache is not part of the CAPS United matchday squad to face Arenel Movers in the Castle Lager Premiership this afternoon as he is waiting for his documents to be processed.