Liverpool coach Arne Slot gives his assessment on Trey Nyoni, talks chances of him playing EPL football next season

Liverpool’s new coach Arne Slot has praised Trey Nyoni’s performance in their 1-0 win over Real Betis in a friendly match, but the gaffer believes the Zimbabwean prospect still needs time to grow to play at English Premier League level.

Nyoni, who made his senior debut under Jurgen Klopp last term, is part of a few selected academy players in the Reds squad for the pre-season tour of the USA.

He featured in the game against Betis on Saturday as a first half substitute, replacing injured Curtis Jones.

Reacting to the the 17-year-old’s performance, Slot said, as cited by BBC Sports:

“That was the positive thing of Curtis going out for Trey, but of course for Curtis it’s a pity that he couldn’t play on.

“Trey did well, he was involved in the goal with a spot on pass between the lines and he was involved in our biggest chance in the second half.

“But he’s only just turned 17 and his body still has to grow. We are really careful with him. He doesn’t join every session. You can see his quality. He needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level but he’s an interesting player.”