Pep Guardiola clears air on uncertainty surrounding his Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola says he has not ruled out signing a new contract with Manchester City.

Guardiola appeared to hint in May that next season could be his last at the club, saying he was “closer to leaving than staying”.

Speaking reporters at the New York City Football Academy before City’s friendly match against AC Milan, the City gaffer said:

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.”

Guardiola added: “I have been eight years at Man City and I will not be here eight more years, that is why I am closer to leave than stay,” he clarified. “But I didn’t say I am leaving. Never ever. I would say. When I am leaving I will say I am leaving. But I didn’t say.

“We spoke with the club and said it’s a lot of years so we will see what will happen but I am not ruling out absolutely to extend the contract. When I said I would love to stay (it’s) because I would love to stay. So that’s why, I want to deny my feelings, I want to see my players.”