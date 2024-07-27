Peter Ndlovu in pursuit of CAF A coaching badge

Of all the celebrated football legends in Zimbabwe, former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu is the only one who seemed not to be interested in coaching.

Although he was briefly in the Warriors technical team in 2012, the former Coventry City star has not been in a dugout since.

Another former national team captain Norman Mapeza, is currently one of the most successful coaches in Zimbabwe, having won the league with FC Platinum on four different occasions.

Mapeza also took the Warriors to the AFCON 2021 finals.

Benjani Mwaruwari, who also captained the Warriors, was at some point in charge of defending league championships Ngezi Platinum Stars and is currently sharpening his coaching skills at English Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Kalisto Pasuwa won four league titles with Dynamos and is also enjoying great success with Malawi, where he is in charge of Nyasa Big Bullets.

The progression from player to coach is an easy decision for most legends in Zimbabwe and even Peter’s brothers Madinda and the late Adam ventured into coaching when they hung their boots.

Madinda has coached Highlanders and the Zimbabwe national team.

The tactics note book didn’t seem to interest Peter though, with the former Highlanders star opting for management, having the been the team manager of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns since 2013.

Perhaps that is about to change.

Ndlovu is currently studying for the CAF A coaching diploma in Tanzania.

The CAF A badge is the minimum qualification for one to coach a senior national team and Ndlovu can sit in the Warriors dugout with it.