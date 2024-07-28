Bulawayo Chiefs announce two signings after losing key players

Bulawayo Chiefs have announced their latest signings after losing key players to Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum in this transfer window.

Chiefs parted ways with their rising forward Never Rauzhi who moved to Highlanders, while defender Malvern Hativagoni joined Ngezi.

The two players left Amakhosi on loan for the remainder of the season.

Replacing the pair, Chiefs have signed defender Robert Kwaramba and Reason Sibanda, both on loan, from Triangle United and Highlanders, respectively.

The two new signings will be available for selection in Chiefs’ Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 fixture against Yadah on Sunday.