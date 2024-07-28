Chelsea prepared to release twelve players ahead of new season

Twelve Chelsea players could be on the move this summer as the club seek to reduce their wage bill and trim their squad.

According to The Mirror the Blues want to offload a huge bulk of deadwood to make the way for their new signings that have been made under recently-appointed coach Enzo Maresca.

A number of players in the unwanted group will be sold, while others will be loaned, the publication has revealed.

Already Malang Sarr has seen his contract cancelled to facilitate his move to RC Lens.

Sarr was signed on a £100,000-per-week five-year deal under former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Another player set for a transfer is Romelu Lukaku who has been on loan in Italy for the past two seasons.

Other players that have been transfer-listed include Kepa Arrizabalga, who is left with a year on his contract, Trevoh Chalobah, Djordge Petrovic and Conor Gallagher.

Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja and Cesare Casadei have also been linked with an exit, while young prospects Alfie Gilchrist, Andrey Santos and Lesley Ugochukwu could head out on loan.