FIFA freezes funding to Zambia as more sanctions loom

FIFA has frozen its funding to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) after the latter lost a case against former coach Aljosa Asanovic at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FAZ failed to pay Asanovic his salary, which is believed to be US$41,000.

The Croatian was in charge of Chipolopolo for nine months from January 2022.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said in a statement:

“We wish to confirm that we are in receipt of the verdict by the International Court for Sports Arbitration (CAS) which has upheld the decision by the single judge to award former coach Aljosa Asanovic for unlawful dismissal.

“The reason for the dismissal of our appeal have not yet been shared but will be availed in due course and will determine our next course of action.”

Kamanga added: “In the meantime, FIFA will restrict the development funds FAZ is entitled to until the same is fully satisfied.”

Should FAZ fail to pay the money on time, FIFA will hand more sanctions to the Southern African country, that may include a ban from international tournaments.