Highlanders, Dynamos drop points as Simba, FC Platinum keep pace on top

Highlanders and Dynamos dropped points again after playing draws in their respective Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 encounters played on Sunday.

Bosso drew goalless against Telone to remain on position number 5 with 32 points.

The Bulawayo giants lost in their previous game and have now dropped points three in the last five games.

At Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Dynamos played their second successive draw, a goalless stalemate against Bikita Minerals.

The Glamour Boys, just like their traditional rivals Highlanders, have only picked maximum points twice in the last five games.

The latest result put them on twenty-nine points in seventh place.

At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum maintained the top spot following their win against Herentals.

The Platinum Boys got their goals from Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Rainsome Pavari and Junior Selemani, while the Students got the consolation from Grey Kufandada.

The former champions are now on forty-two points, just two ahead of Simba, who also kept their unbeaten run alive.

Simba beat Hwange 0-1 at the Colliery, courtesy of Tymon Machope’s first half strike.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 Results:

Yadah 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Dynamos 0- 0 Bikita Minerals

Hwange 0-1 Simba Bhora

Highlanders 0-0 Telone

Greenfuel 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

ZPC Kariba 2-0 Chicken Inn

FC Platinum 3-1 Herentals