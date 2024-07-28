Paul Pogba gives update after getting four year ban, reveals next move

Juventus star Paul Pogba has admitted that it has been difficult for him since getting a four-year ban from football earlier this year.

Pogba was handed the ban by the anti-doping authority, NADO Italia, following a failed doping test.

He was found to have elevated levels of testosterone in his system, with the results of a ‘B’ sample also coming back positive.

The Frenchman was also suspended by his club Juve and is currently receiving the minimum salary allowed under such conditions.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes, Pogba said: “It’s difficult to be totally honest. Football has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. However, I have my family, my faith, my friends, and my fans who have supported me, which makes things easier. All will be well.”

The France international is now taking his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He added: “Although I can’t speak so much about this, all roads lead to the appeal date. Until then, my focus is on staying fit and looking forward to the appeal.”